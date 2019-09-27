Gabriel Anthony Lawas, 17

Gabriel Anthony Lawas, age 17 of Waldorf, Maryland, died September 18, 2019. He has lived here for 10 years after coming from Cebu City, Philippines. He was of the Roman Catholic faith and a member of Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church.

Gabriel’s was an orchestra violin player since 4th grade and had joined in concerts with the orchestra. His mother enrolled him in a month of piano lessons and just after that, Gabriel played by ear and could play her favorite songs. He helped her practice for their choir songs by playing the piano and violin.

The smart Gabriel was showing extra ordinary skills with computers. He built his own personal computer and made it powerful so he could do many things with it. He not only played games, he was an entrepreneur and an investor. He had binary investments that he monitored. From $20, it went up to $800 in just seven months. He ventured into the online business of selling on Amazon and Ebay. He also set up a website account and did coding for people who paid for his services. Not only that, he was making a business out of free pizza’s (this made his mother smile; for two years they had boxes of free Dominoe’s pizzas of every kind). In multiple times, he ordered 10 boxes of Dominoe’s pizza in one setting or he would sell it to his friends and they would pay for delivery.

Most of his life revolved more with computers either for fun, business, or communicating and playing with his friends. He would laugh with them which made his mother feel happy knowing that though he was not into the outside world, he had classmates and friends connected online.

Gabriel was also a good chef. He would cook for his mother and made sure she had food on the table when she got home from work and that it was served with a good presentation.

He was also fond of Katsukon and loved anything Japanese. His mother had an amazing experience with him in the summer of 2016. They were in Japan and wanted to explore. All signage was in Japanese. He said, “Wait ma, I will ask that old man” and she asked, “How?” but he just went on and spoke Japanese like he was a native of that area. He looked like talking to him was normal while the man was giving him directions. That’s how they traversed from the airport to the cities in Japan. His mother was so amazed! She asked him where he learned the language and he said he was self-taught.

Since Gabriel was doing school online at James Maddison High School, he had been his mother’s all-in-one helper – doing laundry, mowing, and everything else without complaints to make his mother’s life easier. He was also helping his sick neighbor do their yardwork.

Overall, angel Gabriel was very smart, very skillful, conscientious, and on top of his education with all the A’s. He was a very sweet, loving, and thoughtful son, brother, grandchild, and friend.

He was the son of Samuel Lawas and Myra Auza Lawas. In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his brother, Geoffrey Yro Auza; his sister, Nichole Auza Lawas; and his grandmother, Arcelita Auza.

Visitation on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 9:30AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, 100 Village Street, Waldorf, Maryland 20602. Interment to follow at St. Peter’s Catholic Church Cemetery, 3320 St. Peter’s Drive, Waldorf, Maryland 29601.