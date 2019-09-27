Mary Margaret Walker Dinota, 95, of Solomons, MD passed away on September 6, 2019 at Calvert Health Medical Center. Born November 5, 1923 in New Market, IA, she was the daughter of the late Harvey Joseph Walker and Cora Maude (Leeper) Walker. Mary was a Telecommunications Management Specialist for the U.S. Government for thirty seven years.

Mary is survived by her children, Patricia Dinota of St. Leonard, MD, Diane Bowles (Thomas) of Prince Frederick, MD and Ed Dinota (Jan) of Bowie, MD; and five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty five years, Edward F. Dinota on February 14, 2013.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted by Rev. Charles Harrell on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Asbury Solomons Auditorium, 11100 Asbury Circle, Solomons, MD 20688. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Beta Sigma Phi Foundation, of which Mary was a lifetime member, 1800 W. 91st Place, Kansas City, MO 94114, Attn: Melissa Whited.