Jeanne Marie Gerber, 95, of Chesapeake Beach passed away September 18, 2019. She was born September 19, 1923 in Harford City, IN to Carry Jay and Marie C. (Cale) Palmer. She was raised in Kansas City, MO and married Clarence Gerber in 1942. Due to Clarence’s military service, they lived in many places all over the world, primarily Annandale, VA and she moved to Chesapeake Beach in 2015. She was employed as a secretary for Fairchild, was a real estate agent with Pulte Homes and was also the VP and treasurer of her family business, Screen Presentation, Inc., a film and video production company in D.C. Jeanne also volunteered at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for 25 years. She was an avid Bridge player and also enjoyed crossword puzzles, singing, going to the beach, especially the Outer Banks and loved spending time with her family and friends. Jeanne was easy to love and very giving.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence, daughter-in-law Diane Davis, grandson-in-law Brian Horst and brother Jay Palmer. Jeanne is survived by children Lynn Gonder and husband Peter Davis of North Beach, Michael Gerber of Annandale, VA and Christopher Gerber of Upper Marlboro. She is also survived by grandchildren Amanda Gerber, Jason Gonder and wife Sarah and Whitney Horst, great-grandchildren Emma, Maryn and Tyler Horst and Jack and Nathan Gonder and a sister Joyce Wyatt.