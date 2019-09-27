Dorothy Louise Bowen, 96, of Prince Frederick, MD, passed away on September 24, 2019, in her home surrounded by her children. Dorothy was born November 8, 1922 in Barstow, MD to the late Benjamin Hal and Carrie Esther Weems Bowen.

Dorothy and her husband, Carey Bowen, raised their family on a farm in Bowensville. Dorothy worked for Calvert Memorial Hospital for 31 years where she retired as the Comptroller. She loved celebrating the holidays with her family. She also enjoyed traveling, genealogy, crossword puzzles, and cooking.

She was predeceased by her husband, William Carey Bowen, and siblings, Lillian Esther Bowen, Betty Ann Smith, Benjamin Robert Bowen, and James Lloyd Bowen.

Dorothy is survived by her children William Carey Bowen, Jr. (Darlene), Mary Lee Welch (Larry), Michael Hal Bowen, and Edward Morgan Bowen (Bridget) and her grandchildren, Kristen Welch Walker (Jeff), Ronald William Bowen (Beckie), Kelli Michelle Short (Doug), Kerrie Lee Heydt (Kurt). She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Joshua Walker, Ryan Walker, Taylor Bowen, Matthew Short, Jacob Bowen, Logan Heydt, Collin Short, Gavin Heydt, and Rhys Heydt.

The family will receive friends at the Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, MD on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 2pm-4pm and 6pm-8pm. Her service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11am at Trinity United Methodist Church, Prince Frederick, Maryland. Interment will follow at Asbury Cemetery, Barstow, MD. Pallbearers will be her eight great-grandsons.

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvert Hospice or Trinity United Methodist Church.