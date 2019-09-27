Michael A. Lupton of White Plains, MD passed away suddenly on September 15, 2019. He was born August 15, 1997 to John K. Lupton and the late Ogee P. Eckard.

Michael is survived by his father, John K. (Kristine) Lupton; his sister, Heather (Eric) Leadbetter and many other family members.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 10AM until the Service at 11AM at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, PA (211 St. Mary’s Ave., LaPlata, MD).

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: The Humane Society of Charles County (P.O. Box 1015 Waldorf, MD 20604) (https://humanesocietycc.org) or The Direct Relief for Hurricane Dorian (6100 Wallace Becknell Rd., Santa Barbara, CA 93117) (https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/hurricane-dorian/). The interment will be private. Online condolences may be made to the family at arehartechols.com.