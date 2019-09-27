Deborah “Debbie” Marie Jackson, 35, of Lexington Park, MD passed away peacefully at her home on September 21, 2019.

Debbie was born February 8, 1984 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Dennis Edward Jackson and Rose Marie (DiMisa) Jackson.

She worked in the food industry for many years before becoming a full-time mother.

Debbie enjoyed being around the water and especially going crabbing. Her smile could light up a room and she had the most infectious laugh. She loved adventure and always made the most out of each experience. Turn the music on and instant dance moves from Debbie no matter where. She prided herself on being able to fix house and car issues just like her dad taught her. Family was her heart. She truly believed that the love of a family is life’s greatest blessing.

Debbie is survived by her children, Dakota Marie, Richard Adrien, Ethan Michael and Blake Christopher. She is also survived by her siblings, Amy Cavanaugh of St. Leonard, MD, Beth McKee of Hollywood, MD, Jennifer Bennett of Piqua, OH and Dennis Jackson of Baltimore, MD and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family will receive friends for Debbie’s Life Celebration Visitation on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Prayer Service will be heard at 12:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622, by Deacon Bill Kyte of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Interment will be private.

