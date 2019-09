The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Tim Cameron welcomed a new deputy and a returning deputy on Wednesday. Deputy Bianca Salas and returning Deputy Artina Manns took the oath of office, administered by St. Mary’s County Clerk of the Court Debra Burch at Sheriff Cameron’s office, observed by family members and Sheriff’s Office personnel.



