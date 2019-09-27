VIDEO: Police Investigating Serious Motor Vehicle Accident in Ridge That Sent Driver to Trauma Center

On Friday, September 27, 2019, at approximately 12:25 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Fox Haven Lane in Ridge, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a truck into a pole.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a pick-up truck off the roadway with one adult male trapped in the cab of the truck. He was conscious and talking to first responders on the scene.

Witnesses reported hearing a male and female arguing minutes before the crash. Personnel on the scene used flashlights and thermal imaging cameras for over 30 minutes to search the surrounding area for the female, but were unable to be locate anyone in the area.

The male was transported by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Firefighters extricated the patient in approximately 10 minutes.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to investigate the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

