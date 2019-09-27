Driver Transported to Area Trauma Center After Single Vehicle Rollover in Chaptico

On Friday, September 27, 2019, at approximately 12:05 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Hurry Road and Jean’s Way in Chaptico, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one vehicle overturned and one subject ejected.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a single vehicle off the roadway overturned with one subject ejected. Personnel requested a helicopter for a male approximately 18-years-old.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed in a field on the scene and transported the patient to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack is currently investigating the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

