UPDATE: Charles County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Identify and Arrest Shooting Suspects in Waldorf

UPDATE 12/27/19: Charles County Sheriff’s detectives have identified and arrested three suspects involved in a shooting which took place earlier this year.
On September 27, 2019, at approximately 12:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Medinah Street and Mesquite Court in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers located the victim, a 34-year-old male, who was transported for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Through their investigation, detectives identified the suspects as Joshua Daniel White, 21, of Waldorf, Delonte Christopher White, 21, of Waldorf, and Nicholas Alexander Lovell, 20, of Lanham.
During the month of October, 2019, arrest warrants were obtained for Joshua White and Delonte White.
On December 26, CCSO officers with the assistance of the US Marshalls Task force located Nicholas Lovell at his residence in Prince George’s County.
Detective R. Johnson investigated.
________________
UPDATE 9/30/19: On September 27 at approximately 12:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Medinah Street and Mesquite Court in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, a 34-year-old male, who was transported for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
This shooting does not appear to be a random incident. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective R. Johnson at 301-609-6453.
Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspect(s).
Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.
Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips.
For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.
________________
9/28/19: Friday, September 27, 2019, at approximately 12:20 p.m., police responded to the area of Medinah Street and Mesquite Court in Waldorf, for the reported shooting.
Crews arrived on the scene to find a 34-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
The suspects were reported to be three black males in a white Volkswagen which fled in an unknown direction.
Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 transported the patient to an area trauma center with serious injuries.
Police recovered multiple pieces of evidence including a gun on the scene, and are currently investigating the shooting.
Updates will be provided when they become available.
Wow, and in broad daylight, looks like the “Thugs” in Waldorf are getting more, and more brazem.
They shouldn’t have much problem tracing the gun owner with ALL THE STRICT MD. GUN LAWS.
Oh wait, those laws only apply to lawful citizens.
Only criminals are allowed to carry. The judge will even the score though, when he gets the bad guy(s) to plead guilty to speeding and running a stop sign and all gun charges will be dropped.
Wonder if the BLM will hold a march to bring awareness to the unending black on black violence?
Let’s see how long it takes before someone calls this post racist, and believe me it’s not, I’m just stating facts, and if you don’t want to hear facts quit reading right now.
I have lived in Waldorf since 1982, living here we never had, or heard about crimes like these, crimes like shootings, stabbings, armed robberies, assaults, and assaults with deadly weapons up until about 5 or 6 years ago, and now they seem to be becoming more and more prevalent and commonplace in Waldorf, and the surrounding areas.
Now here comes the part that’s going to be deemed “Racist”, and it’s not, it’s just truthful, if you go back and check on the perpetrators of the crimes I mentioned above, they are mostly perpetrated/committed by African Americans.
Am I wrong? No I’m right, and why are they happening, can someone please explain it to me, are these crimes caused by Socioeconomics, Drug deals gone bad, Poor family upbringing, or a combination of these?
Come on, somebody tell me what has happened to Waldorf, and the surrounding area to cause this to happen, because if you think it’s bad now, it’s only going to get worse.
The reason why it has gotten worse is BECAUSE THE JUDGES WILL NOT PUT THESE CRIMINALS IN JAIL.SLAP ON WRIST,PBJ OR STET DOCKET.THATS THE REAL PROBLEM AND PEOPLE SHOULD BE OUTRAGED BY THIS BUT THERE NOT.
Coyote, you hit the nail on the head. I’ve been in Waldorf since 1997 and it was a great place to live. I see cars with DC plates on them at all hours, day and night. Ever since all of the new housing went up on Billingsley and St Charles parkway, seem like all the hood rats from DC and PG county moved in.
I’m addressing this to the African American citizenry of Charles County.
Why is it when a certain element of the African American population move into an area they feel the need to destroy it, and turn it into a Ghetto, it’s happened everytime they’ve moved into an area, from D.C. into P.G., now from P.G. into Charles County.
Just drive through portions of Waldorf, and you can see the blight, and demise starting to take hold.
I know this is going to make some angry, and this is not my intent, my intentions are to get answers to a growing problem in our County, that should be a concern to all of us living here.
I can’t speak for everyone. But, in short – you can take them out of the ghetto, but you can’t take the ghetto out of them. And when the cost of living keeps rising in D.C. and Northern MD, and strict laws in VA and high cost of living – Southern MD is fairly reasonable to live. You get a lot more house with your money here. So – yes, folks are almost getting forced to come down South – but like I said, the mentality follows. How do you fix? Sad to say – but you have to raise the cost of living here. D.C. is a fine example of this. Sad.
There seems to be some truth to this. This may be a poor example, but I think of the Athletes that make millions, yet still get in trouble with the law doing stupid things. To understand the current situation, you have to look at the past. Start at the root of the problem. That is a can of worms that spread far and wide. But, to Coyote – yes, it seems as if a lot of these issues involve African Americans. However, a lot of the actions involve cause and effect. The actions are a result of many things that have passed and morphed from generation to generation. Let’s have a serious discussion about how to solve this – then we can work on crime prevention.
The same reason why some of the Caucasian citizens that originated in this county feel a need to destroy it. Let us not forget that there were already “ghetto” areas ie trailor park that existed far before the “african americans” came in. I never encountered so many unkept and “ghetto” caucasians till i came to what you want to paint as the “elite” charles county, and thats a joke. So to make this a race thing is ridiculous. But if you want to go there we can. You are the growing problem in this country.not county.
I didn’t realize that “trailor” parks (by the way it’s “trailer”)existed in Colonial America before African Americans arrived, as you state. Did George Washington live in a double wide, since he was The President? No doubt you were educated in DC!
I’ve lived in Charles Co. for 3 years. Moved here to get away from the nonsense and “ghetto mentality” of people. But, slowly I’m seeing things take a turn for the worse. But you’re asking the wrong questions. A good question to ask, is WHY are they coming to Southern Md? And when I say “they” I’m referring to bad people. (if you don’t want to make this racial, leave out the ethnicity) Because, whether they are Black, Latino, White, ect., bad people are disruptive. So why are these bad people coming here? Simple. Cost of living and opportunity. A lot of black people move to So Md, to escape P.G. Co. They want a better place to raise their families. Better schools. Cheaper housing. However, D.C. is expensive. VA is expensive. Northern MD is expensive. Bad people come here, probably with the intent to start a better life. But, I’ve mentioned this before in another reply, you can take them out of the ghetto, but you can’t take the ghetto out of them. Solution? Do what our neighbors did… Raise cost of living in So. Md. and more importantly – DO NOT BRING METRO HERE. Transportation is the only thing slowing the rise of crime here. But, unfortunately, it’s bound to hit hard.
Waldorf has become a section 8 hub, PG county rats move in and the crimes come with them.
The shame is the community these stinking thugs come from AND the fact that there are those that take no responsibility for their criminal actions and behavior. You should all feel shame. Want to fix it? Try starting at within.
Meanwhile, some wonder why most Americans don’t take the BLM movement seriously. If communities like Waldorf don’t care why should anyone else?
SMNEWSNET is censoring comments again. Only 6 comments showing yet the article stipulates 7 comments. Get it together SMNEWSNET!!
Yes they are, I agree!! Censorship live and well at SMNEWSNET!
I am a non-white resident of Charles County and have lived in the county all of my 60 years of life. I agree that there has been a vast increase of crime in the county over the past 5-10 years. I also think and agree that it’s because of the over development and increased housing construction and migration of people from D.C. and PG County. Yes, we see more and more cars with D.C. license plates in the county. It’s because they live here and do not change their car registration information as required. And who is monitoring this problem? OMG — What has happened to this county?!! I really hope we don’t start having all of the problems in our schools (especially high schools) as with the D.C. and PG County Schools. God Please No!
The crime and disrespect for people’s lives is sickening. Parents who have poorly raised their children should have some consequences, but we all know that will never happen. I will never understand how people turn out to be criminals. It’s pitiful. They should stay within their criminal minded group and do whatever they want to each other.
Lol wow they keep all the white trailer park trash comments in delete my own people comments trying to defend ourselves… Smnewsnet are clowns as well
Yet here you are commenting.
“Own people?” What group is that? If you’re referring to a group of Americans, then call them Americans. Stop segregating yourselves by calling yourselves African American. Do you hold dual citizenship in Africa and America? I’m assuming the original comment came from a black American because they made a comment about “white trailer trash.”
Trailer park trash as well lol
YeH lol hahaha. Fuggin idiot. Keep being part of the problem.
The 60s saw people marching to get rid of segregation; in 2019 some blacks now want segregation. Why can’t we just be “Americans?”
why cant you stop being racist?
*sigh* ok, here goes… ever hear the saying, “you can take them out of the ghetto, but you can’t take the ghetto out of them.”? I believe, this is what is happening to Charles Co., Waldorf in particular. There are a lot of folks in D.C. and P.G. Co., that are trying to live a “better” life with better “conditions”. You head North, and you pay a premium. The cost of living is out of touch for most. D.C. is even more outrageous price wise. Looking West, some black folks don’t care for Virginia. They believe the laws are too strict and areas closest to D.C., cost of living too expensive and generally will avoid living there. That leaves us with fairly reasonable, (but not too practical) Southern Md. Oh, trust and believe that if Metro ever makes it down South, it will get far worse here. It’s sad. But true. I’m a black guy living in LaPlata. My wife and I refused to live in PG Co because we grew up there and know how it is and did now want to raise our daughter there. Sadly, slowly, Southern Md is becoming like PG Co. How do you prevent it? Unfortunately, you do like everyone else that prevents these problems… Raise the cost of living. Trust me – my fellow AA (just say black folk) are not saying it… but they are thinking it.
Why are they coming to my county? I want to keep my sister all to myself. I ain’t the sharing type.
It’s just people period no color is worse than the other some are just more bolder than others the problem is really the drugs and as long as there are drugs and drug dealers then there will always be crime. There is a certain element that comes with drugs and they follow the drugs if you have drug dealers then you are also gonna have the robbers which most of the time are gonna be the ones with the guns essentially doing their due diligence and trying to take what they have which is their drugs and money, wanna keep the crime out then get rid of the drug dealers but you’re not because they are your nephews and sons and grandsons even growing marijuana and cooking meth and selling prescription pills cleaning up your own backyards will help more then you complaining on the internet.