Mary Ann Jones (Lunson), 89, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of September 26, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital. Her husband, Harry Scott Jones, was by her side, as he was for the 69 years they shared in marriage.

With her roots in Washington, D.C., branches of Mary Ann’s story led her to Wheaton, Riverdale, and finally, Hollywood, Maryland.

She will be remembered always as a selfless, humble, and fiercely loving soul. Though she took other roles along her journey, she was first and foremost an honorable family woman. She committed her whole self to loving and caring for her family; she made her adoration for each of her siblings, children and grandchildren apparent. She told heartfelt stories of her adventures with her sister Dorothy, (94 and residing in Miami, Florida), and her three bothers, John, Jimmy, and Cliff. For the last ten years of her own mother’s life Mary Ann was a dutiful care-taking daughter. Spanning seven decades, she was a devoted wife, a doting mother, and a grandmother so great that in 2016 she was awarded the title of Great-Great-Grandma! Her acceptance of all people is undeniable. Her love of life shone brightly through her beautiful blue eyes and her authentic smile. A very recent poll confirms that above all, she was known for her warmth. Perhaps that inherent quality influenced her incredible talent as a quilt maker. Her prize-winning quilts and impeccably crocheted afghans are representations of her comforting, gentle nature. Many of her interests and skills reflect her most admirable characteristics: the music of her voice as she sang and that from her fingertips on the keys of her piano represent her zeal and her fervor for life. Her genuine appreciation for the wonders of nature manifested in her gardening and bird-feeding. She was an incredible cook. The first ingredient in every dish was love, and she found genuine satisfaction in nurturing her family by feeding them. Ask anyone who knows, her infamous potato salad will be sorely missed by many.

Surviving in her honor are her four children, each of them her favorite, and their spouses: Christine and Willy Wilcott, of Port Charlotte, Florida; Tom and Jan Jones, of Columbia, Maryland; Scott Jones and Karen Perry, of Port Charlotte, Florida; and Cliff and Debbie Jones, of Harwood, Maryland. Carrying forward collections of beautiful memories of their grandmother are her ten grandchildren: Jason and Nathan Wilcott, Tiffany Jones -Rouse, Cheryl Shockey, Patricia Jones, Beverly McGrath, Melissa Voelker, Chase Jones, Sabrina Torres, and Heather Didimiñico. She boasted her eleven great-grandchildren: Camden, Dustin, Kahlia, Brayden, Emelia, Avett, Jordan, Lucas, Adam, Noah, and Liam, and a great-great-grandson, Noah.

Mary Ann Jones, with her Christian roots and her strong moral compass, was a woman of integrity and pure goodness. Though she met the limits of her physical being, the spirit of all that she was and all that she gave remains, never to be lost.

Lee’s Funeral Home Calvert, 8200 Jennifer Lane in Owings, MD 20736 on Monday, September 30, 2019, Gathering 3-5PM; Service 5PM

Reception to follow at Mama Lucia 10136 Southern Maryland Boulevard in Dunkirk, MD 20754

Mary Ann’s favorite flowers were Tiffany roses. Should you wish to make a monetary donation, please direct to: St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services, Attn: Home-delivered meals program, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650.