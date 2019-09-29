Medic Unit Involved in Motor Vehicle Accident in Lexington Park

On Saturday, September 28, 2019, at approximately 1:00 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Great Mills Road and South Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving an emergency apparatus.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway involving a Mercedes sedan, and a St. Mary’s County ALS Medic Support Unit.

Two patients were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. At least four patients signed care refusal forms on the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

