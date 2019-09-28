Alcohol Contributing Factor in Head-on Collision on Thomas Johnson Bridge

On September 27, 2019 at approximately 7:50 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported head-on collision involving three vehicles on top of the Thomas Johnson Bridge in Solomons.

Preliminary investigation revealed, a 1989 Volvo operated by Raymond Jones Sr., 51 of Lexington Park, was traveling South on Route 4 reported to be all over the roadway. As the Volvo entered the Thomas Johnson Bridge, it crossed the center line, striking a Ford truck head on operated by Charles McConnell, 41 of California, and his two passengers. The Volvo continued southbound on the bridge, striking a Dodge truck operated by James Herbert, 36 of Mechanicsville, and four juvenile passengers.

Jones was transported to Prince Georges Hospital Center via Maryland State Police helicopter where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

All other victims involved in the crash were treated on scene and signed refusals for medical treatment.

At this time driver error and alcohol appear to be contributing factors in this crash. The crash remains under investigation.

Additional resources to include the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, and the State Highway Administration were summoned to the scene. Numerous witness accounts corroborated the evidence found on scene.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or events leading to the crash are asked to contact Sgt. T. Phelps with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800.

