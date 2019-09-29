Dusty Folks, 57, of La Plata, MD passed away peacefully at home on September 20, 2019, following an extended illness. By his side were “his girls,” Allison and Ava, and his faithful companion, Moxy.

Dusty was born on February 8, 1962 in Washington, DC to Boyd “Elwood” Folks, Sr. and the late Dixie Folks Ryon. He spent his childhood in Clinton, MD and played sports for the Clinton Boys and Girls Club. At the beginning of his high school years, his family moved to Billingsley Park in White Plains, MD, where Dusty graduated from McDonough High School in 1980.

After serving time in the United States Air Force, Dusty worked in construction. He later went into heating and air conditioning, spending his last working years with Aireco in Forestville, MD.

On February 19, 2013 Dusty married his love and best friend, Allison Morrison. Dusty’s happiest days were spent being a “Grumpy” to the grandchildren he shared with Allison.

Dusty was an avid sports fan, and he especially loved the Baltimore Ravens and the Baltimore Orioles. He loved the game of golf, as well as fishing, hiking, music, crabs, and spending time at the beach.

He is survived by his wife, Allison Folks and her children—Matthew Crenshaw (Whitney), Justin Crenshaw (Jami), Jessica Hebert (John) and Tyler Morrison (Natasha). Dusty is also survived by his father, Elwood Folks of Conway, SC, siblings, Kim Colabucci and Jeff Folks (Nicole), nephew Ryan Colabucci, and nieces, Laura and Heather Colabucci and Samantha Folks; as well as the eight “Little Loves” he shared with Allison: Landon, Kaiah, Bently, Ava, Colton, Alex, Bailey, and Asher; and also lifelong friend Frank Mahler. Dusty was preceded in death by his mother, Dixie, as well as his grandparents.

A Celebration of Dusty’s life will be held on Monday, September 30. Visitation will be held at 11:00 am, followed by a Funeral Service at 12:00 pm, at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home (211 St. Mary’s Ave., LaPlata, MD). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Charles County 2505 Davis Road Waldorf, MD 20603.