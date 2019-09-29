William Clarence “Bill” Morgan aka “Pa”, 101, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on September 22, 2019 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center.

Bill was born on June 14, 1918 in NC to the late William Kater Morgan and Sara Bethany (Carpenter) Morgan.

Bill resided in St. Mary’s County for the last 25 years; prior to that he lived in Virginia Beach, VA. He joined the U.S. Army at age 16 and again served from February 2, 1943 until his honorable discharge on November 11, 1943. For most of his life he worked as an upholsterer repairing cars and boats.

He married Claudia Morgan in 1953. They spent 39 years together before her passing in 1992. He is survived by his daughter, Jeanelle Tuttle (Alan), of Lexington Park, MD; three grandchildren, Sheila Griese (Steve), of Cheltenham, MD, Keith Tuttle II (Elizabeth), of Bel Air, MD, and Sherry White, of Snellville, GA; five great grandchildren, DeAnna Orwig, Keith Tuttle III, Tyler Tuttle, Jordan Tuttle, Taylor White, and Kailey White, and one great-great granddaughter, Rory White. In addition to his parents and spouses, he was preceded in death by six siblings, Stuart, Wesley, Johnny, Ruth, Kater and Inez, as well as his daughter, Jeannette Eddins.

He married Barbara Jane Morgan on January 18, 2008 in Leonardtown, MD. They were married 11 years before her passing on February 1, 2019. Bill was also close to Barbara’s family including her children: Cynthia “Cindy” Burch (Robert) of Compton, Frances Lilley (Lachelle) of Compton, Barbara Bates (Shaun) of Charlotte Hall, and Frederick Lilley (Debbie) of Mannington, WV; her grandchildren: Lisa Carroll, Heather Brock, Bobby Burch, Michelle Harding, Wendy Burch, Jennifer Bates, Kevin Bates and Brandon Bates and her 21 great-grandchildren.

Bill/Pa was sharp and played cards 2x a week – up to one week before his passing. He was kind, loving and made people smile. He was fun to be around and will be missed very much.

A Graveside Service will be held at MD Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD at a date to be determined.

