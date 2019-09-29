Diane Bell Owens, 79, of Franklin, WV passed away on September 24, 2019 in Brandywine, MD with her loving family by her side.

Diane was born on August 25, 1940 in Washington, DC to the late Benjamin Francis Bell and Madelene Minerva Siehl Bell.

Diane adored her family and enjoyed needle point, reading, cooking, spending time in nature talking with and feeding the deer, watching the hummingbirds flutter about energetically and spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her sons, David Owens and Chris Owens, her daughters in law, Julie and Ronda, 2 grandchildren and her brother, Wayne Bell. In addition to her parents, Diane is preceded in death by her sons, Steve Owens, Michael Owens, her siblings Joseph Bell (JoAnne), and Margaret Jahn (Bill) and her sister in law, Catherine Bell.

Family will receive friends for Diane’s Life Celebration on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 11am to 1pm with Words of Remembrance at 12:30pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD