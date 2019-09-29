Carol Ann Johnson, 77, of Bryantown, MD, peacefully passed away at her home on September 26, 2019. She was born on February 17, 1942, in Washington, DC to the late Alfred J. Gibbons and Lilly C. Doering Gibbons.

Carol was an active member of St. Mary’s Church, Bryantown, MD for 44 years. She had a passion for music and enjoyed playing the organ and piano for parish liturgies, weddings, funerals, and school functions. Carol shared her talent by teaching piano lessons at St. Mary’s school and gave private lessons from her home. Her musical creativity also included writing songs. She combined several pieces into one liturgy she refers to as the “Mass of the Holy Spirit” for the St. Mary’s Parish Bicentennial Mass celebrated in 1993. Carol authored many songs; several were published and recorded on two albums, Amazing Grace and The Work of the Master’s Hand. She was the Foundress and Director of the “Gloria Dei Singers”, a talented choir that provided music for special events in the Archdiocese of Washington including the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, DC.

Carol had a true calling to intercessory prayer. To grow deeper in faith and prayer, she began her formation with the Secular Order of Carmelites in Port Tobacco in 1992. In 2001, she took her final vows and lived out the rule as a Secular Carmelite until death.

Since 1997, Carol also served on the Board of Directors for a Catholic lay ministry, the Bread of Life Center for Peace – Heavenly Presents, Inc.

Carol was interviewed in the Catholic Beginnings in Maryland documentary “Carmel at Port Tobacco” with Father Connor which was originally aired on EWTN in July 2016.

Carol retired from AT&T and graduated from Regina High School.

Carol is survived by three children; Mary Ann Bryant (Anthony); Brian Michael Johnson (Cassandra), Thomas Christopher Johnson (Dana), and her siblings, Patrick Gibbons (Lillie Ann), Michael Gibbons (Susan), James Gibbons (Lura Karen) and Mary Rossman (Donald); four grandchildren: Aaron, Mikayla, Dylan and Thomas; nieces, nephews and a large extended family and many friends.

In addition to her parents, Carol is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Harold, who passed away in 2002 and her daughter, Karen Elizabeth, who passed away in 2011.

Family will receive friends for Carol’s Visitation from 4 to 7 pm on Sunday, September 29, 2019, followed by Prayers beginning at 7pm (Angelus Prayer and Rosary at 6pm) at Mount Carmel Monastery, 5678 Mount Carmel Road, LaPlata, MD 20646. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 30th at 11am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD 20617. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to Bread of Life Center for Peace-Heavenly Presents, Inc., Mount Carmel Monastery, or St. Mary’s School.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

