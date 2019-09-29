Russell Wilbur Mears, Jr., 79 of Mechanicsville, MD formerly of Rock Point, MD passed away at his home on September 28, 2019.

Russell was the son of the late Helen Gertrude Mears and Russell Wilbur Mears.

He was the loving husband of Esther Mears, devoted father of Vivian Azopardi of Leonardtown, MD, Diana Allen of Leonardtown, MD and Robert (MaryAnn) Hill of Warsaw, IN. Also survived by his niece’s Darla (Mike) Ingram of Chambersburg, PA and Liz (Mike) Castro of Chambersburg, PA.

Russell was a 50’s car enthusiast, he spent several years doing car restorations. He was a cross country truck driver.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 2:30PM to 3:30PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a Funeral Service will be held at 3:30PM. Interment will be private.