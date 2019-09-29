Patricia “Pat” Ann Vallandingham, 64 of Avenue, MD passed away on September 28, 2019 at her residence. Born April 20, 1955 in Leonardtown, MD, she was the daughter of John Stephen Lacey of Avenue, MD and the late Estelle Louise Farrell Lacey.

Pat is survived by her loving husband Francis P. “Frankie” Vallandingham whom she married on June 29, 1973 in Leonardtown, MD.

She was the devoted mother of Chris (Kristi) Nelson of Hughesville, MD, Cindy (J.F.) Williams of Avenue, MD, and Lynn (Mikey) Jenkins of Hollywood, MD, brother Wayne Lacey of Mechanicsville, MD, grandchildren, Tiffani (Zach) O’Sullivan, D.J. (Brooke) Williams, Destiny Russell, Emily Nelson, Anthony Russell, Jace Williams, K.J. Rhodes, great-grandchildren, McKenna Grace O’Sullivan and Charlotte Ann O’Sullivan (due February 2020).

Pat graduated from Chopticon High School in 1973, she went to work for the United Association/International Training Fund retiring on January 1, 2018 after 26 years of employment. She enjoyed word searches, working in her yard, spending time with her grandkids, and spending time with her partner in crime Linda Vallandingham.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM with prayers recited at 7:00PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10:00AM in Holy Angels Catholic Church, Avenue, MD with Father Samuel Plummer officiating.

Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Bushwood, MD.

Pallbearers will be: Mike Lacey, Johnny Vallandingham, Anthony Russell, Chris Nelson, D.J. Williams, and Clyde Farrell.

Honorary pallbearers will be: Tiffani O’Sullivan, Destiny Russell, Emily Nelson, Jace Williams, K.J. Rhodes and McKenna O’Sullivan.

Memorial contributions may be made to the 7th District Volunteer Rescue Squad and/or Hospice of St. Mary’s