David Rolfe Bogie, 67

David Rolfe Bogie of Medley’s Neck in Leonardtown, Maryland was born on January 7, 1952 in Leonardtown. He was the first born son of the late James Edward “Jim” Bogie and Mary Elizabeth Floyd “Betty” Bogie. He departed this world on August 03, 2019 at the age of 67 with his loving wife Becky Ann Bogie by his side. But, there’s no doubt, while here with us, he lived life to the fullest.

As a young adult, David was in the Boy Scouts of America where he achieved the highest rank attainable, Eagle Scout. Only 4% of Scouts ever earn this rank, which takes great discipline, spirit and leadership skills. Those who knew David could attest to those traits. He loved helping people no matter what the task and with his gregarious personality, he made the work seem like fun.

In high school David participated in track, cross country, and pole vaulting, where he set records. After he graduated from Chopticon High School in 1970, he went to work as a butcher at the local market in Leonardtown. He later volunteered for the Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad before deciding to become a firefighter. He was hired on at the Patuxent Naval Air Station Firehouse, as well as working at the Commissary too, before returning permanently to the Firehouse. His team quickly recognized his culinary skills. As firehouse chef he took pride in always making sure the guys ate well under his watch. No one could cook a better steak than David! No one! He remained with the firehouse for 33 years before retiring.

David was a man of many talents, but more than anything, he was recognized as a “sportsman extraordinaire.” He excelled at just about anything he attempted: Golf, billiards, softball, darts, horseshoes, and corn hole to name a few. David’s keen eye and booming voice were enjoyed by many as he umpired games. Besides sports, David loved playing cards, gardening and cooking. He was always happy to share the abundant fruits and vegetables his garden yielded, including the homemade pickles, jellies, and jams he so lovingly prepared. David thoroughly enjoyed the county life and everything it entailed, including many seasons as a Bucksnort volunteer and participant, something he looked forward to every year. With being a part of Bucksnort he was a huge participant in the Christmas in April events each year, as well the Boys and Girls Club of America, something he took great pride in being able to help others. When he wasn’t working or volunteering, he just loved helping people with home improvements as a side job and just would be there for people when they needed him. David was just what you would call a, “Man’s Man!” He was such a funny man who loved to tease and joke around with people whenever he had the chance.

David married the love of his life Becky Ann Albright on Bogie Hill in Leonardtown, Maryland on June 24, 2000, with all of their family and friends present. Together they celebrated 19 wonderful years.

He is survived by his wife, Becky Ann Bogie of Hollywood, MD, his children Mary Ann Clark (Josh) of Leonardtown, MD; Joy Alison Haugan (Russ) of Chandler, AZ, stepsons Jay Albright of Japan and Benjamin Albright of Great Mills, MD; 6 grandchildren, Miranda Alexis Thompson, Shelby Lynn Thompson, Dylan Haugan, Connor Haugan, Ethan Haugan and Alison Haugan and 1 great-grandchild Trevor Michael Thompson-Piaquadio. He leaves behind his siblings; Robert E. Bogie (Ellie), Sherry M. Tippett, Margaret “Peg” O’Connor (Mike) and Charles E. Bogie (Cindy) all of Leonardtown, MD and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Mary Bogie and a nephew Sean Paul O’Connor.

The family will have a Memorial Service on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Followed by a celebratory gathering at the Hole in the Wall in Hollywood.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Ste. 120 Baltimore, MD 21220, Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or to your local First Responders.

