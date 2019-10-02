UPDATE: Firefighter who Suffered Heart Attack While on Scene of Apartment Fire in Indian Head will Require Heart Surgery

October 2, 2019

UPDATE 10/2/2019: The Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department member that suffered a sudden cardiac arrest event while on the scene of the structure firer remains hospitalized.

Over the past several days, he has undergone multiple tests while at Southern Maryland Hospital Center, leading to the determination that he will require heart surgery. He was transferred to the ICU at Washington Hospital Center last night, where he will undergo the surgery later this week. He is conscious, alert, and is in good spirits.

We once again, the Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers for our member and his family during this time.

They will provide another update once his surgery is complete and we have further information on his prognosis.

9/29/2019: On Sunday, September 29, 2019, at approximately 5:45 a.m., firefighters from Potomac Heights, and surrounding departments responded to 53 Glymont Road in Indian Head, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 1-story apartment complex with fire showing from the front and side of the structure. Shortly after arriving firefighters entered the residence with reports of people possibly still inside. Firefighters encountered fire in multiple rooms of the structure along with fire above them in the roof.

Firefighters controlled the fire in approximately 30 minutes. One firefighter was taken to an area hospital after suffering a medical emergency. The Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department released a statement this morning.

“This morning, a member suffered a serious medical emergency while operating on a first due fire. That member has been transported to a local hospital and has been stabilized. No further information will be released at this time. We thank everyone for the support we have received so far. Any questions about this incident need to be directed to the Chief of the Department Justin Lucas.”

No other known injuries were reported. It is unknown if the State Fire Marshal is investigating.

Updates will be provided when they become available.


6 Responses to UPDATE: Firefighter who Suffered Heart Attack While on Scene of Apartment Fire in Indian Head will Require Heart Surgery

  1. Anonymous on September 29, 2019 at 6:42 pm

    prayers and services to the victims

    Reply
  2. Anonymous on September 29, 2019 at 10:49 pm

    Wish the member a speedy recovery.

    Reply
  3. De on September 29, 2019 at 11:43 pm

    Why is the man running? What from/for

    Reply
    • Jane doe on September 30, 2019 at 1:26 pm

      He was running to provide aid to his fellow firefighter that suffered a medical emergency

      Reply
    • Jerome Butler on September 30, 2019 at 4:05 pm

      you run too with all them whyte peoples up in there

      Reply
      • Anonymous on October 2, 2019 at 8:51 am

        Thats what messed up about this area igmorant racist ppl like u

        Reply

