Firefighters Quickly Extinguish House Fire in La Plata

On Sunday, September 29, 2019, at approximately 7:10 p.m., firefighters from La Plata, Waldorf and surrounding departments responded to 1010 Eastbourne Drive in La Plata, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two story residence with nothing evident. Upon investigation and completing a walk around the entire house firefighters found a fire in the rear with extensions into the surrounding walls and ceiling.

Nearly 40 firefighters responded to the scene and controlled the fire in approximately 15 minutes.

No known injuries were reported. All occupants made it out of the home prior to the arrival of crews.

It is unknown if the State Fire Marshal is currently investigating the fire or if the family is being assisted.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department.

