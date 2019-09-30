Minor Injuries Reported After Deer Goes Through Vehicles Windshield in Port Tobacco

September 30, 2019

On Sunday, September 29, 2019, at approximately 2:00 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the The Blue Dog Saloon on 7940 Port Tobacco Road in Port Tobacco, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle had struck a deer, with the deer crashing through the vehicle’s windshield

Firefighters reported one patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

All photos are courtesy of the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department.


