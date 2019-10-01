Chesapeake Bay Bridge Year-Long Construction Ends in May, 2020

All work will be performed weather permitting. The MDTA urges motorists to drive with caution and obey all traffic-control devices and lane-control signals. Headlights are required at all times on the bridge. Lane closures are subject to change and closure times are dependent on traffic volumes.

The right lane on the westbound span will be closed 24/7 for roadwork starting Sept. 30. Expect major delays in both directions.

The westbound span may be closed Sunday from midnight to 5 a.m. the following morning, Monday through Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning, Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning and Saturday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning for preservation/maintenance work or routine annual inspections. Two-way traffic will operate on the eastbound span during the full westbound span closures.

Monday through Thursday, one lane will be closed for approximately 15 minutes for contractor pick-up.

Know before you go, for real-time updates on major incidents follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/TheMDTA. Sign up for email/text alerts at mdta.maryland.gov or find us at facebook.com/TheMDTA. Call 511 or visit MD511.org for statewide travel information.

