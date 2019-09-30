Fire at Running Hare Vineyard Causes More Than 2.5 Million in Damages in Prince Frederick, Cause Still Under Investigation

UPDATE: On Monday, September 30, 2019, at approximately 6:05 a.m., firefighters responded to 150 Adelina Road in Prince Frederick, for the reported smoke investigation.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 1-story structure fully engulfed.

The owner is Michael Scarborough. The estimated loss of structure is deemed to be $200,000 and contents over $2,300,000.00

30 Firefighters from Prince Frederick, Huntington, Dunkirk, and St. Leonard responded and controlled the fire in approximately 45 minutes.

Sydney Belcher, a nearby neighbor discovered the fire. The origin and cause is still under investigation.

Fire damage occurred to the manufacturing and bottling building located at Running Hare Vineyards. Estimated loss of the building, wine stock, manufacturing and maintenance equipment totals $2.5 million.

The incident remains under investigation by the Southern Regional Office. Anyone with information is asked to contact 443-550-6831.

Updates will be provided when they become available

All photos are courtesy of the Belcher family, the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department, and The Office of the State Fire Marshal.

