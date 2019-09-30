Reckless Driving Sends Driver to Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Accident in Lexington Park

On Monday, September 30, 2019, at approximately 11:40 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Hermanville Road in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one subject trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find one vehicle off the roadway, and one vehicle on the shoulder of the roadway with no entrapment.

Emergency medical personnel requested the driver side doors and pillar be cut to access the patient. Firefighters extricated the single occupant/operator in approximately 10 minutes.

Witnesses reported the Honda sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed when the white truck saw them coming from behind and tried to move out of the way. The Honda struck the front end of the Ford pick-up truck at a high rate of speed, lost control and went off the roadway where he subsequently struck a tree.

The driver of the Honda was driven to the Maryland State Police Helicopter Hangar in Hollywood where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported him to an area trauma center. No other injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

