St. Mary’s County Drug Dealer Charged with Murder

In May of 2018, Christian Scott Ellis, 25 of Leonardtown, died of a Fentanyl overdose.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Division conducted an investigation into Ellis’ death, and identified Andrew Gordon Duncanson, 24 of California, as the distributor of the fatal dose to the decedent.

The investigation determined the distribution of Fentanyl occurred in St. Mary’s County.

In September of 2019, in collaboration with St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney Richard D. Fritz, a Circuit Court indictment for the arrest of Duncanson was obtained through the Grand Jury. On September 26, 2019, Duncanson was located in Baltimore and arrested. Duncanson was charged with the following:

Murder Second Degree

Murder Second Degree-Depraved Heart

CDS: Distribution-Not Marijuana

CDS: Knowingly Distribute-Not Marijuana

CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana

Duncanson is currently incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown on a no bond status.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues to aggressively pursue those involved in the distribution of opioids in our community. If you or a family member lives with a substance abuse condition, we urge you to get help. The following link to the St. Mary’s County Health Department provides tools and resources to understand treatment options available. http://www.smchd.org/BHtreatment/

