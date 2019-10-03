Firefighters Save House After Shed Catches on Fire in Lexington Park

On Monday, September 30, 2019, at approximately 5:25 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Hollywood and Valley Lee responded to the house next to 46590 Midway Drive and Wasp Road, for the reported house on fire.

The 911 caller reported the house down the street was on fire, and hung up on the 911 call taker.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a small shed fully engulfed with extensions to a 1-story residence, and the nearby woods, trees and grass.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in approximately 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Updates will be provided when they become available.

