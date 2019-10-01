Couple Passed Out at Stop Sign Arrested for Possession of Heroin and Crack Cocaine

October 1, 2019
Joseph Carl Meade, 51, of Bowie and Kelly Lynn Emmell, 29, of Chesapeake Beach

Joseph Carl Meade, 51, of Bowie and Kelly Lynn Emmell, 29, of Chesapeake Beach

On September 27, 2019 Deputy Gilmore and Deputy Wood conducted a welfare check in the area of Breezy Point Road and Blue Heron Drive in Chesapeake Beach.

A citizen advised there were two individuals asleep in the vehicle while stopped at the stop sign.

Upon making contact with the occupants, Kelly Lynn Emmell, 29, of Chesapeake Beach, and Joseph Carl Meade, 51, of Bowie, deputies observed several hypodermic needles and other drug paraphernalia. Emmell and Meade were removed from the vehicle and a search of the vehicle was conducted which resulted in containers with suspected Heroin and suspected Crack Cocaine, crack pipes, a metal spoon with Heroin residue, cotton swabs, water, and a tourniquet.

Emmell and Meade were placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where they were each charged with CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, and CDS: Administer Equipment- Possess/Distribute.

Kelly Lynn Emmell, 29, of Chesapeake Beach

Kelly Lynn Emmell, 29, of Chesapeake Beach

Joseph Carl Meade, 51, of Bowie

Joseph Carl Meade, 51, of Bowie

This entry was posted on October 1, 2019 at 12:55 pm and is filed under All News, Calvert News, County, Law Enforcement, More News, Prince George's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

5 Responses to Couple Passed Out at Stop Sign Arrested for Possession of Heroin and Crack Cocaine

  1. The Lawd on October 1, 2019 at 1:09 pm

    29? Holy sh*t! If she isn’t the poster woman of “don’t do drugs”…

    Reply
  2. Aging by the Minute on October 1, 2019 at 1:26 pm

    There must be a typo… 29? No Way… 49 I would believe…

    Reply
  3. ziggy on October 1, 2019 at 1:52 pm

    WOW, what a couple of winner those two are. at least they didn’t have a baby in the car!!!

    Reply
  4. Jarnell Stokes on October 1, 2019 at 3:36 pm

    He got ’em a youngin’! Good for him, I guess

    Reply
  5. Capt Obvious on October 1, 2019 at 3:51 pm

    Winner winner chicken dinner, a two’fer.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.