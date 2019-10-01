Couple Passed Out at Stop Sign Arrested for Possession of Heroin and Crack Cocaine

On September 27, 2019 Deputy Gilmore and Deputy Wood conducted a welfare check in the area of Breezy Point Road and Blue Heron Drive in Chesapeake Beach.

A citizen advised there were two individuals asleep in the vehicle while stopped at the stop sign.

Upon making contact with the occupants, Kelly Lynn Emmell, 29, of Chesapeake Beach, and Joseph Carl Meade, 51, of Bowie, deputies observed several hypodermic needles and other drug paraphernalia. Emmell and Meade were removed from the vehicle and a search of the vehicle was conducted which resulted in containers with suspected Heroin and suspected Crack Cocaine, crack pipes, a metal spoon with Heroin residue, cotton swabs, water, and a tourniquet.

Emmell and Meade were placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where they were each charged with CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, and CDS: Administer Equipment- Possess/Distribute.

