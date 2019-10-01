Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack to Host Open House

The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, in conjunction with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Emergency Services will host a Public Safety Open House from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on October 19, 2019

Members of the community are invited to attend this free event, which will take place at the Leonardtown Barrack, located at 23200 Leonard Hall Drive, in Leonardtown, Maryland. The open house will have several live action demonstrations, food vendors and activities for people of all ages. The purpose of the open house is to display the many various services the Maryland State Police provide to the citizens of Maryland.

There will be both static displays as well as demonstrations by various MSP units to include motorcycles, K-9’s, bomb disposal, crime scene technicians, SWAT, divers and many more. Additionally, there will be a live action car crash re-creation with troopers, fire and EMS responding to extricate a simulated injured driver, who would then be flown out via MSP Aviation Command helicopter. A primary focus of the event will be recruiting for careers in public safety and service. Recruiters from the Maryland State Police as well as numerous other state agencies, including the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Natural Resources Police, Transportation Authority Police and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will be on hand to answer questions and take applications.

This exciting event has something for everyone. It is geared both to prospective applicants as well as families and children. We are partnering with St. Mary’s Helping Hands Food Pantry who are always in need of supplies for St. Mary’s County residents. We will be accepting donations of toiletries or non-perishable food items at the open house.

Parking for the event will be available throughout the Governmental Center. Also the barrack will open for business as usual. However, it is recommended those wishing to report a crime park next door at the Leonardtown Library.

