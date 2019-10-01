Minor Injuries Reported After Single Vehicle Rollover in Mechanicsville

On Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at approximately 8:00 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of D J’s One Stop on Three Notch Road and Cedar Grove Street in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one vehicle overturned.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway overturned in a field, with the single occupant out of the vehicle.

The single occupant/operator was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

