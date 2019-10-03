Firefighters in Charles County Respond to Large Brush Fire in White Plains

October 2, 2019

On Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at approximately 6:35 p.m., firefighters from Waldorf and La Plata responded to the area of 10832 Willetts Crossing Road in White Plains, for the reported brush fire.

A 911 caller reported a large brush fire was threatening his barn, and firefighter requested more units. A structure fire was dispatched at 6:43 p.m.

More than 40 firefighters from Charles County and Prince Georges County responded, the first arriving units advised a large area involving trash was on fire with the fire threatening a house, a barn and the surrounding area.

Firefighters reported a large brush fire with exposures to a large debris pile containing trailers, tires, oxygen cylinders, and several other items.

Crews operated on the scene for approximately 2 hours.

No known injuries were reported. It is currently unknown if the State Fire Marshal is currently investigating.

Updates will be provided when they become available.


