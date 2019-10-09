UPDATE: Fire Marshal Investigating Trailer Fire in Waldorf, Dog Perishes and Three Adults Displaced

UPDATE 10/09/19: On Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at approximately 11:30 p.m., firefighters in Waldorf responded to 2621 Shult Place in Waldorf, for the reported mobile home on fire.

The owner is identified as Alice Recinos. The estimated loss of structure and contents is valued at over $40,000.00

The home was occupied by 3 adults who are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. One dog was found deceased in the home by firefighters during overhaul operations.

44 firefighters responded to the scene and controlled the fire in under 15 minutes.

The fire was discovered by a neighbor and the origin was the bedroom, which extended into the remainder of the home.

This incident does not appear to be suspicious in nature, and the cause is still under investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

10/02/19: On Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at approximately 11:35 a.m., firefighters from Waldorf and surrounding departments responded to 2621 Shult Place in Waldorf, for the reported trailer on fire.

Multiple 911 callers reported a trailer had fire showing, and that one subject was possibly trapped after going back into the residence.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 1-story single wide trailer with fire showing. All occupants were reported to be out upon arrival.

Firefighters reported holes in the floor upon entering the residence and all firefighters were told to evacuate for safety reasons.

One subject was treated and released on the scene, and one firefighter was transported to an area hospital for injuries sustained on the scene.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is currently investigating.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department, and the Charles Count Volunteers, http://www.ccvfireems.org/

