Man Flown to Trauma Center After Being Assaulted in Leonardtown

On Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at approximately 7:50 p.m., police and rescue personnel responded to the 43800 block of Webb Lane and Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for the reported injuries after an assault.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a male in his 50’s with injuries to the head and requested a helicopter for the victims injuries.

The victim was transported to the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed and transported him to an area trauma center with unknown injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident and updates will be provided when they become available.

