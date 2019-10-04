Authorities Recover Body of Adult Male that Jumped From Thomas Johnson Bridge

On Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at approximately 3:10 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel from St. Mary’s County and Calvert County responded to the Thomas Johnson Bridge, for a water rescue.

At approximately 3:00 a.m., NAS Patuxent River called Maryland State Police in Calvert County advising they found a vehicle running on the top of the bridge with the hazard lights on, and believed someone may have jumped into the water below and requested a water rescue assignment.

Units and personnel from the Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7, United States Coast Guard, Calvert County Dive Team, Solomons, St. Leonard, and Ridge Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the Thomas Johnson Bridge to assist in locating a possible male subject in the water.

Firefighters advised they had no further information as nothing was left in the vehicle, witnesses fishing at nearby piers advised they had not heard or seen anything. Firefighters searched for approximately 1 hour with no results.

On Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at approximately 4:30 p.m., police and fire personnel responded to Myrtle Point Park, where a 911 caller reported they found a body floating in the water.

Crews arrived on the scene and with the assistance of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police, Bay District Volunteer Fire Department and Maryland State Police, units recovered an adult male victim from the water.

The Maryland State Police are currently investigating.

