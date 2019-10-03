Police Investigating Hit and Run After Pedestrian is Struck in Hobby Lobby Parking Lot

On Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at approximately 2:40 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the Hobby Lobby on Alton Lane and Old Rolling Road in California, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an adult female with minor injuries.

The woman stated a red SUV struck her in the parking lot and then fled the scene heading an unknown direction on Three Notch Road.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

