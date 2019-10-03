No Injuries After Motor Vehicle Accident on Point Lookout Road Leaves One Trapped

October 3, 2019

On Monday, October 1, 2019 at approximately 3:20 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Point Lookout Road and Willows Road in Park Hall, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicle off the roadway involved in a t-bone style collision with one subject trapped.

The single subject was extricated in approximately 5 minutes.

No injuries were reported and two patients signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Witnesses reported the blue Sedan was travelling Northbound on Point Lookout Road when the Ford truck was attempting to turn into a private driveway and struck the sedan on the driver side.


