Historic St. Mary’s City to Host Lost City, a Free Trick-or-Treating Event on October 19, 2019

On October 19, 2019 from 5:00 p.m., to 8:00 p.m., Historic St. Mary’s City will host its popular free trick-or-treating event, Lost City. Spreading out over the museum grounds, the event will be spooktacular! Families are invited to meet “lost “sailors, go trick-or-treating, play games, or enjoy stories. Maryland Dove will be open and dressed for the occasion as the haunted ship!

Created in 2014 as a way for families in the more rural areas of Southern Maryland to experience an affordable and safe trick-or-treating opportunity, the event has grown from seeing three hundred visitors in its first year to now over 900 during the three hour period. Each year, families have walked the grounds after-hours to see the museum decorated with both period-appropriate fall décor as well as more present day “pirate” items. Since its inception, the museum has also expanded the area that Lost City covers. Originally using only Maryland Dove as the backdrop, HSMC quickly expanded further. The evening now includes stepping aboard “haunted ship” Maryland Dove, dancing to music at the Margaret Brent gazebo, meeting “Moll Dyer” in the Town Center area, and face painting, giving guests a full evening of enjoyment and of course…candy!

The event runs from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on October 19. The entrance will close at 8:00 p.m., and activities will then end at 8:30 pm. There is no fee, but monetary donations are appreciated. For more information call 240-895-4990 or email info@hsmcdigshistory.org.

