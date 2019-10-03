John Kenneth Hutchins, Jr., 79, of Prince Frederick, Maryland passed away on September 29, 2019 at his home.

He was born on June 11, 1940 in Prince Frederick, MD to the late Myrtle Elizabeth King Hutchins and John Kenneth Hutchins, Sr.

A life long resident of Calvert County, Kenneth was a farmer and a dispatcher for SMECO for 34 years retiring in 2004. He was also a life time member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Prince Frederick. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather who really enjoyed spending time and visiting his family and friends.

Beloved husband of Carol Jean Bowen Hutchins, father of Kendra Johnson and her husband Erik, and James Kenneth Hutchins and his wife Jordan. Grandfather of Timothy and David Johnson, Serenity, Clark, Nathaniel, and Oliver Hutchins, he is also survived by his sister Mary Alice Hancock and her husband Frank.

The family will receive friends on Friday October 4, 209 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Trinity United Methodist Church, 90 Church Street, Prince Frederick, MD where funeral services will take place on Saturday October 5, 2019 at 11 AM.

Interment will follow in Asbury Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to either Trinity UMC or Calvert Hospice. Arrangements by Rausch Funeral Home, Port Republic, MD