St. Clement’s Island Museum to Host Reception for Local Artist During 2019 Blessing of the Fleet

St. Clement’s Island Museum will host a reception for local artist, Spencer Riddile, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, during the first day of Blessing of the Fleet. The reception will center around his current exhibit at the museum called “My Connection to Southern Maryland.”

Riddile’s artwork captures the beauty of the waterways and natural elements in Southern Maryland. While he has lived in a variety of places throughout his life, he recalls many of his favorite childhood memories were made playing and exploring where the Patuxent River meets the Chesapeake Bay in the neighborhood of Drum Point in southern Calvert County. His father was an officer in the Navy and Drum Point is where he spent the longest period living in one place as a family. He attended elementary school at Our Lady Star of the Sea in Solomons and then Southern Middle School before moving to Centreville, VA for high school. He currently resides in the Chesapeake Ranch Estates in Lusby, MD, and still loves to explore this beautiful part of the world by paddling its waterways and bicycling country roads.

“I really enjoy watercolor as a medium because water has a life of its own,” says Riddile of his painting. “It moves and flows and evaporates, which leads to challenge, surprise and spontaneity. I enjoy it most when I approach it as a collaboration without trying too hard to control the outcome.”

He describes his process for deciding what to paint and draw as “a bit haphazard,” preferring scenes that capture his attention and endless curiosity. He continues: “Now, I’m working to develop a more cohesive story around what motivates the art I create. From the beginning of my art-making venture I have had a desire and intention to create art as a way of ‘connecting to life’, and now I am starting to develop an idea about how to do that.”

The reception will take place inside the St. Clement’s Island Museum building and light refreshments will be served. Visitors will be able to speak with Mr. Riddile and learn more about his work. Please note: In order to reach the event grounds, all guests must park in designated event lots and take the free shuttle for the short ride to the museum grounds where Blessing of the Fleet takes place. There is an event fee for the Blessing of the Fleet; $10 for adults, children 12 and under are free.

