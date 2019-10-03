Mary Elizabeth “Bibby” Thompson, 91, of St. Leonard, MD passed away on September 28, 2019 at her residence.

Born November 20, 1927 in Hollywood, MD she was the daughter of the late William Lloyd Copsey and Ruth Mae (Wible) Copsey.

Bibby married her husband, the late Richard Finley Thompson on April 17, 1945 in St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church in Hollywood, MD. They moved to Calvert County from St. Mary’s County in 1946. Bibby was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, and for many years she cooked dinner on the first Sunday of every month for her whole family. She also loved playing cards and Bingo. One of her greatest passions was taking care of babies, and with eleven grandchildren and twenty two great-grandchildren, she had her hands full. Bibby was a member of the Solomons Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad Auxiliary and a charter member of the St. Leonard Fire and Rescue Alarmers. She was a faithful member of St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church in Hollywood, MD, Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Solomons, MD, and St. John Vianney in Prince Frederick, MD.

Bibby is survived by her children, Shirley Weems (Ronnie) of Port Republic, MD, Linda King (Donald) of Prince Frederick, MD, Terry Turner (William) of Owings, MD, and John Thompson (Sherrie) of Lusby, MD; her grandchildren, Sandy Jones, Steve Weems, Dona Hook, James Weems, Wes King, Angela Howard, Richie King, Sam Turner, Tiffany Heamstead, Kaitlyn Thompson and Alex Thompson and twenty two great-grandchildren; and her siblings, John Copsey of Southern Pines, NC, Mary L. Hill of Lusby, MD, Clara Wallace of Hollywood, MD, Joe Copsey of Hollywood, MD and Margaret A. Faunce of Brandywine, MD. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard F. Thompson and her siblings, Lloyd Copsey, Jr., Margaret Mister, Francis Copsey, Dorothy Copsey, Virginia Copsey and Mary A. Pilkerton.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Peter Daly on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 105 Vianney Lane, Prince Frederick, MD. Interment will follow in St. John Francis Regis Catholic Cemetery, 43950 St. John’s Road, Hollywood, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Steven Weems, James Weems, Wes King, Richie King, Sam Turner and Alex Thompson.

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvert Hospice, P.O. Box 838, Prince Frederick, MD 20678, St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 105 Vianney Lane, Prince Frederick, MD 20678 or St. Leonard Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 101, St. Leonard, MD 20685.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.