Max W. Gould, 82

Max W. Gould of Clinton, MD died on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the age of 82 years. Born in Philippi, W. Virginia to Della I. (Powers) Gould and Ralph Gould.

He was raised in Galloway, W. VA and Max graduated from high school in 1954. Immediately after graduation, Max entered into the US Air Force in June 1954.

Max did his basic training in Laredo Air Force Base in TX. During his time spend in Laredo, Max met the love of his life. Max married Lelis O. Ramos on December 3, 1957.

In March 1958 Max was assigned to Sheppard Air Force Base, Wichita Falls, Texas. During his time at Sheppard AFB, Max and Lelis expanded their family to include a son, John, two daughters Lori and Kelli and then much to their surprise, twin boys Max and Michael.

Max served his country in Vietnam. Lelis held down their home front with help from Mary Ramos, Connie Arce Snead and Norma Arce.

In March of 1968, the family left TX since Max’s new assignment was at Andrews Air Force Base, Camp Springs Maryland. As an Aircraft Electronic Engineer, Max was proud that he spent many years maintaining Air Force One. Most of his AF service commitment was spent at Andrews AFB.

In 1980 Max was assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

His last assignment was Castle Air Force Base, Atwater CA. He was honorably retired after 33 years in 1984. The family returned to Maryland upon his retirement.

He earned a Meritorious Service Medal with 1 Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster; the AF Commendation Medal; AF Outstanding Unit Award w/ Valor Device with 4 Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters; AF Good Conduct Medal with 1 Silver and 1 Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters; Army Good Conduct Medal with 1 Bronze Clasp; National Defense Service Medal with 1 Bronze Star; Vietnam Service Medal with 4 Bronze Stars; AF Overseas Long Tour Ribbon; AF Longevity Service Award Ribbon with 1 Silver and 1 Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters; Noncommissioned Officer Professional Military Education Graduation Ribbon; Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon; Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Device and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.

Max will be remembered for his jovial spirit and many one-liner jokes. He loved being outdoors and enjoyed being an avid hunter and fisherman. Max loved spending time with his family.

Beloved husband for 62 years to Lelis O. (Ramos) Gould; devoted father of John E. (Peggy) Gould of Boerne, TX, Lori A. Gould of Clinton, MD, Max A. (Mary) Gould of Milford, DE, Michael A. Gould of Clinton, MD and the late Kelli R. Wilson; dear brother of Joan Davis of Oakland, MD, Ted (Rhonda) Gould of Volga, W. VA, and Kenny (Janet) Gould of Grafton, W. VA and the late Pat Gould; loving grandfather of Dr. Julie Gould, Jeremy Gould, Sydney (BJ) Wells, Hannah Wilson, Sarah Wilson, Joseph (Amy) Gould, Matthew Gould, Breanna Gould, Samuel Gould, Elizabeth Gould and the late Jeffery Gould; sweet great-grandfather of Angelina Gould, Ava Gould, Isyan Gould and Khalai Gould.

Max leaves behind many friends and relatives scattered across the United States.