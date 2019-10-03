Doris Rose Carroll, 93, of California, MD passed away on September 26, 2019 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

She was born on September 25, 1926 in Washington, D.C. to the late Richard Edward and Ada Cecilia Dean Jackson.

Doris began working during World War II in the war plant in Washington D.C., where she met the love of her life. In May 1946 she married Mahlon Ashford Carroll. Together they celebrated over 56 wonderful years of marriage before his passing in April 2002. She was a delicious cook and made many family meals, especially during the holidays. She loved all animals and had pet cats and dogs. She enjoyed listening to music. Her greatest love was for her family, and she enjoyed spending time with them.

Doris is survived by her children: Doris “Rose” Yates of Park Hall, MD, David Mahlon Carroll of Lexington Park, MD, Steven Ashford Carroll of Park Hall, MD, Charles Samuel Carroll of CA, Bernadette Maxine Carroll Snead (Daniel) of California, MD, Lisa Maria Kelly (Cornelius) of Meriden, CT, Eithrop Andrew Carroll (Ida) of VA and Erica Casignol (Jonathan) of Lusby, MD; her brother, Raymond Jackson (June) of VA; her grandchildren: Mia Marrisa Carroll, Aaron Bradley Snead, Donnie Lee Yates, Tammy Yates, Steven Carroll, Timothy Carroll, Samuel Daniel Vaught, Cindy Carroll, Nathan Carroll, Ashley Carroll, Eithrop Andrew Carroll, Jr., Jasmine Ford, Jada Ford, Melissa Ritter, Heather Kelly, Megan Watros, and Gabriel Kelly; her great granddaughters, Aeris Snead, Jill Snead, Astora Snead, and Tiffany Servantes, her great grandson, Marcus Thompson, and many more great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her 16 siblings and her children: Gail Patricia Carroll, Debra Cecilia Carroll, and John Edward Carroll; her grandchildren: Troy David Yates, Joseph Yates, and infant twins: Donnie Lee and Daniel Adam Yates.

Family will receive friends on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church, 47477 Trinity Church Road, St. Mary’s City, MD 20686. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Daniel Snead, Aaron Snead, Eithrop Andrew Carroll, Sr., Eithrop Andrew Carroll, Jr., Ida Carroll and Marcus Thompson.

Memorial contributions may be made to Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road P.O. Box 279 Leonardtown, MD, 20650. Phone: 301-475-5588.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.