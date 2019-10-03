Leonard (Len) Abert Price, 59, of Piney Point, MD, passed away on September 22, 2019, at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C.

Len was born on January 24, 1960, in Conway, Arkansas to Mary L. (Haynes) Price and the late James D. Price.

Len served his nation for over 41 years, first as an active-duty sailor, then as a contracted technician, and later, as a dedicated NAVAIR civil servant at NAS Patuxent River, MD. While in the Navy, he served as a Crew Chief and Rescue Swimmer aboard HH-46A and as an Airborne Electronic Supervisor aboard EP-3E aircraft from 1978 through 1991. Upon leaving active duty, Len supported multiple programs as an electronic warfare analyst and avionics expert, moving to Civil Service in 2004 where he led various teams with PMA 209, 213, 299, 280, 242 and finishing his career with the Joint Strike Fighter program. His friends and co-workers will remember him as a passionate, dedicated leader who built strong, personal, and professional relationships with those he led. He was consistently focused upon providing the best possible support for his Sailors and Marines. Len was incredibly successful at each position he assumed and has left a positive impact upon his coworkers and friends both professionally and personally. Len was a “Stand Up Guy” who could be counted on when you needed anything. His friendship, comradery, and humor will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He married his loving, loyal wife, Karen Nash, on October 9, 2004, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Len was a skilled handyman and could fix nearly anything. He was a proud Terrapin having graduated from the University of Maryland in 1996. He enjoyed running and actually completed the Marine Corps Marathon in D.C. in 2016. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed Redskins football, sailing, reading, and most of all, he loved spending time with his children and was so very proud of each of them.

In addition to his mother, Mary Webb, and his wife, Karen, he is survived by his children, Kristopher and Kevyn Price, of Port Republic, MD, Ryan Palmieri, Luke and Sarah Price, all of Great Mills, MD and his brother, Justin Price (Anna Stavinoha), of Vancouver, WA, and special friends Susan Fagan and Rhiannon Wright of Piney Point, MD. He was preceded in death by his father, James Price and his step-father, Richard Haas.

The family will receive friends for Len’s Life Celebration on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Face Catholic Church, 20408 Point Lookout Road, Great Mills, MD 20634. Interment will be performed by the U.S. Navy at sea in a private ceremony. Fair winds and following seas, Len!

Memorial contributions, in tribute to Len’s battle with AML, may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, LLS Donation or mailed to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018 Washington DC 20090-8018.

