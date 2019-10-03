Harriet Wilma Bean, 76, of St. Mary’s City, MD passed away on September 26, 2019 at her home.

Harriet was born on February 3, 1943 in Washington D.C. to the late Harry Fleishman and Sara Farrell Fleishman.

On February 6, 1965, Harriet married the love of her life, Richard Bean. Together they spent 54 wonderful years of marriage.

Harriet was a St. Mary’s County resident for 22 years, prior to that she lived in Brandywine, MD. She was employed for 32 years by the Federal Government as an Administration Manager for the Census Bureau until her retirement in 1998.

Harriet was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in St. Mary’s City. Her passions were boating and gardening. Harriet was an active member, and held Board positions, at the Corinthian Yacht Club, the Chesapeake Bay Yacht Club Association, and Mistress Brent Garden Club of St. Mary’s City.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Bean of St. Mary’s City, MD; her children, Dayna Jacobs of Port Republic, MD and Mary Bean Lawver of Hollywood, MD; as well as her sister, Roberta Gibbs of Cool Springs, TX. She also leaves behind 5 grandchildren.

A Life Celebration Memorial Service will be held at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Rd. Leonardtown, MD 20650, on October 11th from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. with prayers recited at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s.

Condolences may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.