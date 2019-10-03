Raymond Kenneth “Ken” Wible

Ken was born in St. Mary’s Hospital on March 11, 1944, to Raymond Spencer Wible and Margaret Virginia Magill Wible. He was the youngest of three children, Veronica, Ellen (Deceased), and then Ken

After graduation from the original Leonardtown High School, he chose to enlist in the United Sates Air Force, He served his country for over 21 years. While home on leave in 1966, he and his Dad drove to the local bowling alley to roll a few games. While there, Ken met his future wife, Linda Marie Aud. They were married on December 2, 1967. From this wonderful union two beautiful children were born, Brian Kenneth and Tammy Lynne (TL).

Upon military retirement, the family returned to the County to try to make the lives of our Senior Family Members easier. Ken lived to help older citizens with their yard needs.

He was an avid bowler, carried a decent average, and respected every member of every team he was on. In his later years, he and his golfing buds chased that little white ball around never missing the chance to “explore” the entire golf course. Just one other little note, he was the first leftie to roll a perfect 300 game at Esperanza.

Sadly, Ken passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019. He is survived by his loving family; wife Linda, son Brian, Daughter TL(Gus), granddaughter Madeline Elisabeth, sister Veronica (Fran),sister-in-law Debbie, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

All Funeral Services will be private. A Mass of Remembrance will be scheduled at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Second District Fire and Rescue P.O. Box 1 Valley Lee, MD 20692 and St. George Catholic Church 19212 St. George Church Road Valley Lee, MD 20692.