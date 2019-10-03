Kassidee Taylor Larkin Boyce — beloved daughter of Jeff and Jan Boyce, sister of Lauren Pozega and Shane Boyce, granddaughter of Mary Charles and the late John Charles, the late Bill and Fran Boyce, niece of John (Stephanie) Charles, Kellie (David) Connor, Megan (Tyler) Lewis, Molly (Torin) Cone, Brian Charles, Trish (Phil) Boyce, Joan (Ray) Nowak, Don Boyce, Billy Boyce, Susan (Richard) Lobb, the late Julie (Greg) Deka, and the late Lynn Schurr, loving cousins and many friends– passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

Kassi was a bright light and was so very easy to love. She was whip-smart, quick-witted and funny, always funny. But most of all, Kassi will be remembered for her huge heart and her kindness. When Kassi was in high school, she was chosen to be captain of the cross country team—not because she was the fastest runner, but because she was so nurturing and supportive of others. In college, she volunteered as a dog walker for rescue dogs –and ended up adopting a wayward puppy named Snickers, who she loved dearly. She also organized and raised money for those afflicted with blindness through her sorority’s philanthropy. She often accompanied her mom when she taught kids at church on Sundays. Kassi was a magnet for all children—especially her little cousins who adored her and looked forward to spending time with her at Lake Erie each summer.

She was a senior at Salisbury University; she was in the honors program with a major in Community Health. she was president of the Zeta Psi chapter of Delta Gamma sorority. She graduated from Leonardtown High School in 2016, where she served as a class officer.

Kassi spent her summers working as a lifeguard and later became a managing lifeguard at the Wildewood Pool. She also waitressed one summer at Joe’s Crab Shack and had a short stint as an ice-cream scooper while attending school at Salisbury. In grade school and high school, she was a cheerleader on the Twisters and the Cougars competitive cheer teams.

Kassi loved the outdoors and hiking. She also loved a day at the beach– whether that be at home in Maryland, or Lake Michigan, or Lake Erie or Florida. She liked to keep an eye out for some good sea glass. Kassi was always up for an adventure and traveled with friends to Australia, Panama, and to visit her sister, Lauren, in Florida. She enjoyed going to concerts with her brother, Shane. She also loved Les Miserables and was known to belt out a tune.

Whether you knew Kassi well or barely at all, she made an impression—whether it was by how absolutely beautiful, ridiculously funny, or incredibly big-hearted she was, she left her mark on you. She was the best daughter and sister that anyone could ask for. She leaves a big hole in our hearts, but she will continue to stay with us through memories and the laughs.

