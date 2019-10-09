College of Southern Maryland Month of October, 2019 Calendar Event List

CSM Hawk Feeder Food Drive. The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) will hold a Hawk Feeder Food Drive during the month of October.

Donation boxes to collect non-perishable food items to assist students who lack reliable access to sufficient quantities of food will be set up at three of the CSM campuses. Items being requested include individual portions of cereal, Chef Boyardee pastas, mac and cheese, Cup O’ Noodles, fruit cups, granola/cereal/protein bars, peanut butter, tuna fish/chicken lunch pouches, ready-to-heat soups, stews and chili (in individual portions with flip-top cans).

Donations can be left at the La Plata Campus, 8730 Mitchell Road at the CC Building Lobby at the Student Association Office; at the Leonardtown Campus, 22950 Hollywood Road, in the Student Lounge in Building B; and at the Prince Frederick Campus, 115 J.W. Williams Road, in the Lobby in the John E. Harms Academic Center in Building A. The Hawk Feeders micro-pantries have been established at each of the college’s four campuses to help address CSM students’ short-term basic needs. https://www.csmd.edu/student-life/campus-dining/hawkfeeder/.

CSM Provocations Faculty Excellence Lecture Series: Disabilities. 7 p.m., Oct. 10. College of Southern Maryland (CSM), La Plata Campus, Learning Resource Center (LR Building), Room 102, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. CSM Assistant Professor of Psychology Dr. Rupa Chandrashekar will present “Effects of Attitudinal Barriers Across the World and the Effects of Inclusion for People with Disabilities.” The Provocations Series features CSM faculty in presentations that provoke thought and ideas. Future speakers will present in November, March and April. Free. For more on the series, call 301-934-7578 or email Stephen Johnson at ssjohnson2@csmd.edu.

CSM Connections Literary Series Reading: Philip Metres. 7:30 p.m., Oct. 11. College of Southern Maryland (CSM), Leonardtown Campus, Building A, Auditorium, 22950 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown. Philip Metres, a poet, translator and scholar, will give a reading of his work, which has been described as “beautiful, powerful, magnetically original.” Metres is a professor of English at John Carroll University in Cleveland and his poems have been translated into Arabic, Polish, Russian and Tamil. A free roundtable discussion with the author will take place at 4 p.m. in Building C, Room 216. For the reading, $3 in advance; $5 at the event; or $3 with CSM student ID. For advance tickets, email connections@csmd.edu. www.csmd.edu/connections.



. College of Southern Maryland (CSM), La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Center (FA Building), Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. CSM will present the Swedish play “Miss Julie” by August Strindberg, which tells a story dealing with naturalism and class issues. Adult themes, may not be appropriate for children. $10 adults, $8 military/seniors/youth. boxoffice@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828, www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/theater-and-dance/.

CSM Ward Virts Concert Series: Pianist Brian Ganz. 3 p.m., Oct. 13. College of Southern Maryland (CSM), Prince Frederick Campus, Building B, Multipurpose Room, 115 J.W. Williams Road, Prince Frederick. Pianist Brian Ganz will perform. Reception to follow. Ganz is on the piano faculty of St. Mary’s College of Maryland, where he is artist-in-residence, and is a member of the piano faculty of the Peabody Conservatory. Free. www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/music/ward-virts-series/index.

CSM Night of Engineering. 6-7:30 p.m., Oct. 17. College of Southern Maryland (CSM), Leonardtown Campus, Building A, Auditorium, 22950 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown. The community is invited to hear CSM representatives present information about the college’s mechanical and electrical engineering partnership with the University of Maryland College Park and the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) at Patuxent River Naval Air Station and how those partnerships could set interested students on the path to an engineering career. Free. To register, visit http://stem.csmd.edu/NOE.

CSM FAFSA Workshop. 2:30 p.m., Oct. 17. College of Southern Maryland (CSM), La Plata Campus, Administration Building (AD), Room 110, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. The college’s Financial Assistance Department provides one-on-one assistance to members of the community completing a Free Application for Federal Aid (FAFSA), the primary application for federal, state and institutional financial aid programs. This workshop is offered every third Thursday of the month. To learn what documents to bring with you and for more information, call 301-934-7531 or visit https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/admissions/laplata/FAFSA-Workshop-10.17.19.

CSM Benny C. Morgan Concert Series: Tenor David Jones. 3 p.m., Oct. 19. College of Southern Maryland (CSM), Leonardtown Campus, Building A, Room 206, 22950 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown. Tenor David Jones will perform. Free. 301-934-7828, www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/music/benny-c-morgan-series/index.

CSM Connections Literary Magazine Submission Deadline. Oct. 24. The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Connections Literary Magazine is a regional literary journal published twice a year that features the very best poems, stories, artwork and photography of Southern Maryland. Also included in each issue is featured material from visiting writers. Publication readings take place in December and May each year. Submission deadline for the fall edition is Oct. 24. Students, faculty, staff and members of the community may participate. For submission guidelines, visit www.csmd.edu/community/connections-literary-series/connections-magazine/. Email submissions to Connections@csmd.edu.

CSM Southern Maryland Concert Band Concert. 8 p.m., Oct. 26. College of Southern Maryland (CSM), La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Center (FA Building), Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. The Southern Maryland Concert Band, under the direction of Michael Peerless, a community-based concert band comprised of amateur and professional community musicians and CSM students, will perform. $10 adults, $8 seniors/military with ID/youth of high school age and younger. boxoffice@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828, www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/music/concert-band/index.

CSM Tony Hungerford Memorial Gallery Exhibit: Lisa Elmaleh, “the Lightness and the Dark.” Oct. 28-Dec. 12. College of Southern Maryland (CSM), La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Center (FA Building), Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. This exhibition features the work of photographer Lisa Elmaleh, who documented her life living in the rural outskirts of Paw Paw, West Virginia, as she learned to live more deliberately. Free. The gallery is open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/visual-arts/hungerford-gallery/index.

