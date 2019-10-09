CSM Foundation’s 28th Annual Golf Classic Raises More Than $80,000 for Student Success Event Honors Danny Williams with New Scholarship

The 28th annual College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Foundation Golf Classic presented by Marrick Homes and popular Sip and Swing raised more than $80,000 for CSM scholarships and programs. Through the years, the annual signature event, held at the Swan Point Yacht and Country Club, has raised more than $1 million for student success and athletic programs.

This year, the golf classic tee-offed with the surprise announcement by CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy about the establishment of the Danny Williams Scholarship – in honor of the longtime, beloved CSM Professor Emeritus and coach, who spent 41 years leading a variety of CSM sports through more than 65 seasons.

“I am delighted to announce right now that family and friends have established the Danny Williams Scholarship at CSM in honor of the impact you have made at our college,” Murphy told Williams at the start of the event. Williams’ supporters raised more than $2,500 to mark his service to the college and the Southern Maryland community. Williams is also a 1986 CSM graduate.

“I was completely surprised,” shared Williams after the golf classic. “No one had a better job than I did for 41 years.”

For the 18th consecutive year, Marrick Homes served as the Grand Tournament Sponsor and CSM Foundation Director Gary Simpson was the chair for his third year. This year’s Golf Classic was again paired with the popular Sip and Swing sponsored by Southern Maryland Women’s League and Zonta Club of Charles County.



“The generosity of local businesses, corporations and friends makes it possible for CSM to make a difference in the Southern Maryland community,” said CSM Director of Development Chelsea Clute. “Under the leadership of Gary Simpson, this was the most successful tournament to date.”

Among the many students who have benefited from the Golf Classic, and specifically the Marrick scholarships, are Lexington Park resident Rachel Polk and Lusby resident Marshall Lanning.

“I don’t have to pour as much time into working a job because I am able to have this money to lean on for tuition,” said Polk about her scholarship. “It allows me to be more involved in the classroom and with the other students in the classroom and have more time for my school work.”

“My career goal is to one day become a physical therapist and own a private practice,” shared Lanning. “CSM has influenced me by guiding me down the right path in my journey whether that be by my professors aiding me in my classes, or my coaches by making me a better person all around. Ultimately this scholarship helps me with getting where I need to be in my school and for that, I am forever grateful.”

This year’s Golf Classic also debuted a unique CSM Alumni Row featured a flag with the graduate’s name and year of completion. The flag will be featured at CSM Foundation events throughout the year with the flag proceeds supporting the CSM Alumni scholarship.

In addition to Marrick Homes, other sponsors included Corporate Sponsors: Educational Systems Federal Credit Union and Rotary Club of Charles County (La Plata); Mulligan Sponsors: Community Bank of the Chesapeake, Insurance Solutions, Meinhardt Properties, Morgan Stanley, Old Line Bank and Shasho Consulting P.A. Commercial Real Estate; Community Partner Sponsors of Coldwell Banker Jay Lilly Real Estate, Nancy Hempstead of Occasions Boutique, Simpson’s Olde Towne Insurance and SMECO; Contest Sponsors of Community Bank of the Chesapeake, Marrick Homes, Precise Systems and Quality Built Homes; Beverage Cart Sponsor of Toni Zanelotti Kruszka Class of 2011; and Food and Beverage Sponsors of Bozick Distributors and Chick-fil-A of La Plata.

Tournament Winners

1st Place McDonald & Eudy Printers, Inc.

2nd Place Nick Rogers State Farm Insurance

3rd Place Simpson’s Olde Towne Insurance

Contest Winners

Closest to the Pin – Men Danny Williams (hole-in-one)

Closest to the Pin – Women Sandy Gates

Longest Drive – Men Mike McDonald

Longest Drive – Women Linda Goodman

Straightest Drive – Men John Bowling

Straightest Drive – Women Terri Jernigan

Longest Putt – Men Paul Eldredge

Longest Putt – Women Linda Goodman