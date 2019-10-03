St. Mary’s County Public Safety Open House Day on Saturday, October 19, 2019 in Leonardtown

The public is invited to join the Department of Emergency Services, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police for a Public Safety Open House Day, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each agency will offer fun and educational activities at their facility and have representatives on hand to answer questions. Residents are invited to stop at each location to learn about the various services and opportunities provided by each department.

The Department of Emergency Services will lead 911 Center Tours, provide free blood pressure checks, and have a moon bounce. Meet Animal Control officers, see HAZMAT equipment, and take part in many of the planned activities.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will offer a K-9 demo, drone demo, Emergency Services Team demo, an impaired driving demo, child identification kits, a petting zoo, overdose response training through the St. Mary’s County Health Department and tours of the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

The Maryland State Police will have both static displays as well as demonstrations by various MSP units to include motorcycles, K-9’s, bomb disposal, crime scene technicians, SWAT divers, and many more.

Visit the Department of Emergency Services, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack “T” all located on the grounds of the Governmental Center. Parking is available onsite.

For more information from the Department of Emergency Services, contact Billy Yost at William.Yost@stmarysmd.com or Jay Mattingly at Jay.Mattingly@stmarysmd.com.

For more information from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, contact Jason Babcock, Public Information Office at Jason.Babcock@stmarysmd.com.

For more information from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, call 301-475-8955.

